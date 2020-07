Amenities

A nice two-level, brick home on a huge corner lot conveniently located inside the Beltway. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms on the basement level, and a delightful sun room addition for outdoor living year around. Two fireplaces and huge carport. Close to shops/restaurants. Easy access to I495, I95, Pentagon and DC. Ready for new tenants.