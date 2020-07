Amenities

One level charming home in North Springfield with 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. Eat-in kitchen, new stove, new refrigerator! No dishwasher. Nice grassy flat yeard! No pets, no smokers and no vouchers. Great for Commuters! Super location, close to schools, shopping and quick access to beltway, 66 and 395. Metro Bus and Fairfax Connector Bus stop along Braddock Road. Approximately 5 miles from to Springfield Mail. Long term lease is desirable, ready to move in.