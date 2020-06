5222 FERNDALE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

MUST SEE STUNNING 2 LEVEL RAMBLER IN GREAT LOCATION ~ COMPLETELY UPDATED ~ LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE ~ HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL ~ SS APPLIANCES ~ GRANITE COUNTER ~ EAT-IN KITCHEN ~ GORGEOUS BATHROOMS ~ BUILT IN STORAGE & CABINETRY ~ DREAM BACKYARD WITH DECK, WATERFALL, FISH POND & FENCE. PETS ARE ALLOWED CASE BY CASE WITH $500 PET DEPOSIT PER PET. HOT TUB NOT TO BE USED & FISH POND, EXTRA REFRIGERATOR & ALARM SYSTEMS ARE AS-IS. MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. PLEASE EMAIL ALL YOUR QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM.