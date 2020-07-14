Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly playground

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Pinewood Gardens is undergoing a makeover! Our apartment homes are being upgraded to include granite counter tops, stunning custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures, double sinks, glass tile back splashes, pass through windows in the kitchen and much more! A state-of-the-art fitness center has also recently opened and residents love it! This spacious exercise facility features free weights and plenty of cardio equipment. Don't miss out on reserving one of our thoughtfully designed homes. Call today to schedule a tour of Pinewood Gardens - you will be glad you did!