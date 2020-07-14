All apartments in Norfolk
Pinewood Gardens

1731 E Little Creek Rd · (318) 301-3978
Location

1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
Bel - Aire

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L81412 · Avail. Oct 29

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit G64112 · Avail. Oct 14

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit H70311 · Avail. Oct 10

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit L82624 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit I80112 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit L82811 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1115 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinewood Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Pinewood Gardens is undergoing a makeover! Our apartment homes are being upgraded to include granite counter tops, stunning custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures, double sinks, glass tile back splashes, pass through windows in the kitchen and much more! A state-of-the-art fitness center has also recently opened and residents love it! This spacious exercise facility features free weights and plenty of cardio equipment. Don't miss out on reserving one of our thoughtfully designed homes. Call today to schedule a tour of Pinewood Gardens - you will be glad you did!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$650 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee, $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $325 per home
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs each
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinewood Gardens have any available units?
Pinewood Gardens has 10 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinewood Gardens have?
Some of Pinewood Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinewood Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Pinewood Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinewood Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinewood Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Pinewood Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Pinewood Gardens offers parking.
Does Pinewood Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pinewood Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinewood Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Pinewood Gardens has a pool.
Does Pinewood Gardens have accessible units?
No, Pinewood Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Pinewood Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinewood Gardens has units with dishwashers.
