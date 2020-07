Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool garage parking 24hr maintenance business center car charging game room media room online portal

Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities. Park Crescent was designed to make you feel "Completely at Home" with spacious floor plans, a 6,000 square foot clubhouse with outdoor saltwater pool and 24 hour fitness center. We love your pets - no breed or weight restrictions.