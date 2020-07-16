All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:50 AM

3744 Cape Henry Avenue

3744 Cape Henry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3744 Cape Henry Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23513
Coleman Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
***Please be aware of Craigslist scammers***
Real Property Management does not market our properties through Craigslist. We will not require/ask you to wire any funds to our company nor do we accept cashapp or paypal.

SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!!

WATER AND SANITATION INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE!!

Come meet your new home located in Coleman Place. This cute and cozy two story home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Kitchen recently renovated. Newer flooring and updated bathroom. Fresh Paint!!! Tons of Storage Cabinets. W/D Hookups.

Shared Parking on left side of home.

This property is located on the corner of Cape Henry Ave and Rush Street. Close access to interstates, right off of Princess Anne Rd.

Section 8 Accepted with approved application.

**PETS ACCEPTED WITH OWNER APPROVAL**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 Cape Henry Avenue have any available units?
3744 Cape Henry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3744 Cape Henry Avenue have?
Some of 3744 Cape Henry Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3744 Cape Henry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3744 Cape Henry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 Cape Henry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3744 Cape Henry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3744 Cape Henry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3744 Cape Henry Avenue offers parking.
Does 3744 Cape Henry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3744 Cape Henry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 Cape Henry Avenue have a pool?
No, 3744 Cape Henry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3744 Cape Henry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3744 Cape Henry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 Cape Henry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3744 Cape Henry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
