3744 Cape Henry Avenue

SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!!



WATER AND SANITATION INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE!!



Come meet your new home located in Coleman Place. This cute and cozy two story home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Kitchen recently renovated. Newer flooring and updated bathroom. Fresh Paint!!! Tons of Storage Cabinets. W/D Hookups.



Shared Parking on left side of home.



This property is located on the corner of Cape Henry Ave and Rush Street. Close access to interstates, right off of Princess Anne Rd.



Section 8 Accepted with approved application.



**PETS ACCEPTED WITH OWNER APPROVAL**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.