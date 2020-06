Amenities

BELVEDERE - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is Huge! First floor features a formal living room, Dining room, Eat-in Kitchen, Bedroom/Office, laundry room/mudroom and Large Family room with built-ins and fireplace. The Master Suite is located on the 2nd floor along with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Updated Kitchen! Fenced yard and shed for storage. Available for short term rental June 1-Aug 31, 2020! Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com



