All apartments in Newport News
Find more places like 92 28th St D-6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
92 28th St D-6
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

92 28th St D-6

92 28th Street · (757) 879-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport News
See all
Downtown Newport News
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

92 28th Street, Newport News, VA 23607
Downtown Newport News

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit D-6 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586

Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard. All our 1 & 2 apartments feature:
* Hardwood floors throughout,
* stainless steel appliances with microwave,
* new maple cabinets with granite counter-tops in kitchen and bath(s),
* all electric with central air and heat,
* full-sized stackable washers/dryers,
* some apartments have river views,
Rents start at $800 and as a Spring SPECIAL we'll take $500 off your first full month's rent with a one year lease if you place a deposit on an apartment by 6/30/20.
Abbitt Management, LLC believes in and practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Sorry we do not accept pets and are a smoke free building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269586
Property Id 269586

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 28th St D-6 have any available units?
92 28th St D-6 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 28th St D-6 have?
Some of 92 28th St D-6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 28th St D-6 currently offering any rent specials?
92 28th St D-6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 28th St D-6 pet-friendly?
No, 92 28th St D-6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 92 28th St D-6 offer parking?
No, 92 28th St D-6 does not offer parking.
Does 92 28th St D-6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 28th St D-6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 28th St D-6 have a pool?
No, 92 28th St D-6 does not have a pool.
Does 92 28th St D-6 have accessible units?
No, 92 28th St D-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 92 28th St D-6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92 28th St D-6 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 92 28th St D-6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl
Newport News, VA 23606
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr
Newport News, VA 23601
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr
Newport News, VA 23606
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way
Newport News, VA 23606
Woodview Townhomes
6010 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23605
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr
Newport News, VA 23605

Similar Pages

Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms
Newport News Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport News Pet Friendly Places
Newport News Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Petersburg, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NC
Poquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PalmerDeer Park
Ivy FarmsWarwick Lawns
Downtown Newport News

Apartments Near Colleges

Christopher Newport UniversityHampton University
College of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity