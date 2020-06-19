92 28th St D-6

Amenities
Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586
Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard. All our 1 & 2 apartments feature:
* Hardwood floors throughout,
* stainless steel appliances with microwave,
* new maple cabinets with granite counter-tops in kitchen and bath(s),
* all electric with central air and heat,
* full-sized stackable washers/dryers,
* some apartments have river views,
Rents start at $800 and as a Spring SPECIAL we'll take $500 off your first full month's rent with a one year lease if you place a deposit on an apartment by 6/30/20.
Abbitt Management, LLC believes in and practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Sorry we do not accept pets and are a smoke free building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269586
No Pets Allowed
