92 28th St D-6

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586



Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard. All our 1 & 2 apartments feature:

* Hardwood floors throughout,

* stainless steel appliances with microwave,

* new maple cabinets with granite counter-tops in kitchen and bath(s),

* all electric with central air and heat,

* full-sized stackable washers/dryers,

* some apartments have river views,

Rents start at $800 and as a Spring SPECIAL we'll take $500 off your first full month's rent with a one year lease if you place a deposit on an apartment by 6/30/20.

Abbitt Management, LLC believes in and practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Sorry we do not accept pets and are a smoke free building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269586

Property Id 269586



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815517)