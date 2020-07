Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated

New Market - Lovely three bedroom, one bath home also features a living room, and a large eat-in kitchen which has been totally renovated recently. The laundry closet has enough space to house a full sized washer and dryer. The home is conveniently located in the heart of Newport News making it convenient to the Shipyard, Power Plat and I-64. You have got to see this home today.



No Pets Allowed



