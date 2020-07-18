Amenities

on-site laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage key fob access

670 Town Center Drive #412 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Upscale Condo in City Center - Enjoy great restaurants and entertainment within an easy walk from this spacious 2 bedroom condo in Peninsula City Center. The 4th floor condo features tall ceilings, tasteful paint colors and lots of elegant touches. The condo includes 2 en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets, a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and laundry room. The eat-in kitchen is full of light with loads of countertop and cabinet space including a center island and stainless appliances. The property is secure with both gated parking access and passcode/keyfob door entry. The condo includes one open air parking space and one garage space as well as a small on-site storage unit. Tenants may use the pool facilities at the apartment building across the street. No pets permitted. No smoking permitted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5864506)