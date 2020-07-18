All apartments in Newport News
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

670 Town Center Drive #412

670 Town Center Way · No Longer Available
Location

670 Town Center Way, Newport News, VA 23606
Deer Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
670 Town Center Drive #412 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Upscale Condo in City Center - Enjoy great restaurants and entertainment within an easy walk from this spacious 2 bedroom condo in Peninsula City Center. The 4th floor condo features tall ceilings, tasteful paint colors and lots of elegant touches. The condo includes 2 en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets, a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and laundry room. The eat-in kitchen is full of light with loads of countertop and cabinet space including a center island and stainless appliances. The property is secure with both gated parking access and passcode/keyfob door entry. The condo includes one open air parking space and one garage space as well as a small on-site storage unit. Tenants may use the pool facilities at the apartment building across the street. No pets permitted. No smoking permitted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Town Center Drive #412 have any available units?
670 Town Center Drive #412 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Town Center Drive #412 have?
Some of 670 Town Center Drive #412's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Town Center Drive #412 currently offering any rent specials?
670 Town Center Drive #412 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Town Center Drive #412 pet-friendly?
No, 670 Town Center Drive #412 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 670 Town Center Drive #412 offer parking?
Yes, 670 Town Center Drive #412 offers parking.
Does 670 Town Center Drive #412 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Town Center Drive #412 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Town Center Drive #412 have a pool?
Yes, 670 Town Center Drive #412 has a pool.
Does 670 Town Center Drive #412 have accessible units?
No, 670 Town Center Drive #412 does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Town Center Drive #412 have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 Town Center Drive #412 does not have units with dishwashers.
