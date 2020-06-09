6 Saint Francis Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 cats allowed

Cul-De-Sac Living in this great 4 bedroom 3-1/2 bathroom house in Saint Francis Woods. View of pond from screened in porch. Home offers 2,229 square feet of living space. 2 Master bedrooms- one first floor master and one 2nd floor master. Dog friendly. This home is not registered in the section 8 housing program.



Coming soon! Available for viewings July 10th, please sign up for the waitlist to be notified as soon as the home is ready!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.