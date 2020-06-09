All apartments in Newport News
6 Saint Francis Drive

6 St Francis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6 St Francis Drive, Newport News, VA 23602
Hertzler Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cats allowed
Cul-De-Sac Living in this great 4 bedroom 3-1/2 bathroom house in Saint Francis Woods. View of pond from screened in porch. Home offers 2,229 square feet of living space. 2 Master bedrooms- one first floor master and one 2nd floor master. Dog friendly. This home is not registered in the section 8 housing program.

Coming soon! Available for viewings July 10th, please sign up for the waitlist to be notified as soon as the home is ready!

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

