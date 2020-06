Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

505 Dahlia Court Available 07/01/20 Great Home Located On A Cul-De-Sac In Newport News - Contact Property Manager, Darlene Strickland with Team Titan at 757-869-4173



Great traditional home offering a large den with laminate flooring, eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances, a half bathroom and an awesome sun room with views of the backyard which has a nice privacy fence. On the second floor you can find that large master bedroom with full bathroom and two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Plenty of parking in the driveway and off street. Pets will be accepted a $250 NON REFUNDABLE Pet Fee-(40 Lbs or less and breed restrictions apply). $1475.00 Monthly Rent. Security Deposit $1475.00 with approved credit. $50 NON REFUNDABLE Application Fee For Each Person Living In The Home Over The Age of 18.



(RLNE5851377)