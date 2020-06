Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

5 Richland Drive - A completely renovated and clean brick rancher on nice big lot with fenced backyard is waiting on new tenants. This home has everything you are looking for! The layout is wonderful, hardwood floors and all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. You will be located only minutes from schools, shopping and restaurants and very convenient to Military Bases.



Schools: Richneck Elementary, Dozier Middle, Woodside High



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4807502)