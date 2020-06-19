323 Congress Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room

Welcome Home! You must see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home in Colonial Crossing with a 1 car attached garage. This home features gas for heat and hot water, central air conditioning, kitchen stainless steel appliances include microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Community Amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, media room, swimming pool, playground, picnic area, etc. Verizon Fios is service provider for this community. No pets please. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.



*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**



*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.