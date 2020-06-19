All apartments in Newport News
Newport News, VA
323 Congress Street
323 Congress Street

323 Congress Street · (757) 517-2345
Location

323 Congress Street, Newport News, VA 23608
Snidow

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Welcome Home! You must see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home in Colonial Crossing with a 1 car attached garage. This home features gas for heat and hot water, central air conditioning, kitchen stainless steel appliances include microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Community Amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, media room, swimming pool, playground, picnic area, etc. Verizon Fios is service provider for this community. No pets please. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program.

*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**

*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Congress Street have any available units?
323 Congress Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Congress Street have?
Some of 323 Congress Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 Congress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 323 Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 323 Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 323 Congress Street does offer parking.
Does 323 Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Congress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Congress Street have a pool?
Yes, 323 Congress Street has a pool.
Does 323 Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 323 Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Congress Street has units with dishwashers.
