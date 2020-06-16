Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
183 Herman Melville Avenue
183 Herman Melville Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
183 Herman Melville Avenue, Newport News, VA 23606
Port Warwick
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Great Opportunity for live above in desirable Port Warwick. Open floor plan. Three full baths. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and concert series.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have any available units?
183 Herman Melville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Newport News, VA
.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
Newport News Rent Report
.
What amenities does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have?
Some of 183 Herman Melville Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 183 Herman Melville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
183 Herman Melville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Herman Melville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 183 Herman Melville Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Newport News
.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue offer parking?
No, 183 Herman Melville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 Herman Melville Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have a pool?
No, 183 Herman Melville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 183 Herman Melville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Herman Melville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
