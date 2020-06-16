All apartments in Newport News
Newport News, VA
183 Herman Melville Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020

183 Herman Melville Avenue

183 Herman Melville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

183 Herman Melville Avenue, Newport News, VA 23606
Port Warwick

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Great Opportunity for live above in desirable Port Warwick. Open floor plan. Three full baths. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and concert series.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have any available units?
183 Herman Melville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have?
Some of 183 Herman Melville Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Herman Melville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
183 Herman Melville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Herman Melville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 183 Herman Melville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue offer parking?
No, 183 Herman Melville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 Herman Melville Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have a pool?
No, 183 Herman Melville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 183 Herman Melville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Herman Melville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Herman Melville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
