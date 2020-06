Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace range refrigerator

Lambert Heights - The adorable four-bedroom home has a bonus room which could be a fifth bedroom. The home also features two and a half baths, a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a sun-room with skylights. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. The utility room off the kitchen offers hook-ups for your washer & dryer. A one-car attached garage and a fenced backyard are just an added bonus. Come see this home before it's gone. You can apply to rent this home online at http://howardhannarentals.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5595520)