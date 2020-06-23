Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room parking playground pool tennis court

1006 Island Quay Available 07/20/20 Updated 2 bed and 2 bath condo - Completely updated maintenance free 2 bed and 2 bath condo in the award winning golf course community of Kiln Creek. Bright, Open floor plan with freshly painted walls and new appliances, granite counter tops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs. This spacious condo includes 2 master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs, both with walk in closets and vaulted ceilings. A sun room downstairs that would be great as an office, study or flex/ hangout space, and an open bonus room upstairs that could be used as a bedroom, family room, game room, etc. Outdoors includes a small patio and an attached enclosed shed area for storage. HOA covered by the owner which includes all grounds maintenance, parking, and numerous amenities such as clubhouses, baseball fields, soccer fields, walking trails, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, park areas and more. Located in the community, there is numerous shops that are convenient for groceries and a night out. Pools and golf course are available to the tenant for an additional membership fee.



(RLNE5871993)