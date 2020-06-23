All apartments in Newport News
1006 Island Quay

1006 Island Quay · (757) 634-9759
Location

1006 Island Quay, Newport News, VA 23602
Kiln Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1006 Island Quay · Avail. Jul 20

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
1006 Island Quay Available 07/20/20 Updated 2 bed and 2 bath condo - Completely updated maintenance free 2 bed and 2 bath condo in the award winning golf course community of Kiln Creek. Bright, Open floor plan with freshly painted walls and new appliances, granite counter tops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs. This spacious condo includes 2 master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs, both with walk in closets and vaulted ceilings. A sun room downstairs that would be great as an office, study or flex/ hangout space, and an open bonus room upstairs that could be used as a bedroom, family room, game room, etc. Outdoors includes a small patio and an attached enclosed shed area for storage. HOA covered by the owner which includes all grounds maintenance, parking, and numerous amenities such as clubhouses, baseball fields, soccer fields, walking trails, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, park areas and more. Located in the community, there is numerous shops that are convenient for groceries and a night out. Pools and golf course are available to the tenant for an additional membership fee.

(RLNE5871993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Island Quay have any available units?
1006 Island Quay has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Island Quay have?
Some of 1006 Island Quay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Island Quay currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Island Quay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Island Quay pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Island Quay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 1006 Island Quay offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Island Quay offers parking.
Does 1006 Island Quay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Island Quay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Island Quay have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Island Quay has a pool.
Does 1006 Island Quay have accessible units?
No, 1006 Island Quay does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Island Quay have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Island Quay does not have units with dishwashers.
