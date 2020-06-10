All apartments in Newington
8705 Wadebrook Ter
8705 Wadebrook Ter

8705 Wadebrook Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8705 Wadebrook Terrace, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love the upscale living in this gorgeous townhome with none of the high maintenance responsibility. Beautiful hardwoods, high end finishes and multiple living spaces. Bonus basement space has cozy fireplace and access to back patio. Corner end unit backs to a private, treed area for maximum relaxation and privacy. Fenced in patio and small yard that needs little maintenance. Located next to walking trails. Easy access to Ft. Belvoir, Quantico and I-95. Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

