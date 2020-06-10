8705 Wadebrook Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will love the upscale living in this gorgeous townhome with none of the high maintenance responsibility. Beautiful hardwoods, high end finishes and multiple living spaces. Bonus basement space has cozy fireplace and access to back patio. Corner end unit backs to a private, treed area for maximum relaxation and privacy. Fenced in patio and small yard that needs little maintenance. Located next to walking trails. Easy access to Ft. Belvoir, Quantico and I-95. Pets ok with owner approval.