8705 Wadebrook Ter

Amenities
You will love the upscale living in this gorgeous townhome with none of the high maintenance responsibility. Beautiful hardwoods, high end finishes and multiple living spaces. Bonus basement space has cozy fireplace and access to back patio. Corner end unit backs to a private, treed area for maximum relaxation and privacy. Fenced in patio and small yard that needs little maintenance. Located next to walking trails. Easy access to Ft. Belvoir, Quantico and I-95. Pets ok with owner approval.