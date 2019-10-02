8092 BARCAROLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice End Unit Townhouse, well maintained, new kitchen cabinets and counters. 3 Full Baths and a half bath. Hardwood floors in Living Room and Dining Room. New windows, siding, roof, and newer rear fence.