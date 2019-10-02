All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 8092 BARCAROLE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
8092 BARCAROLE COURT
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

8092 BARCAROLE COURT

8092 Barcarole Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8092 Barcarole Court, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice End Unit Townhouse, well maintained, new kitchen cabinets and counters. 3 Full Baths and a half bath. Hardwood floors in Living Room and Dining Room. New windows, siding, roof, and newer rear fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8092 BARCAROLE COURT have any available units?
8092 BARCAROLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8092 BARCAROLE COURT have?
Some of 8092 BARCAROLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8092 BARCAROLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8092 BARCAROLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8092 BARCAROLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8092 BARCAROLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 8092 BARCAROLE COURT offer parking?
No, 8092 BARCAROLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8092 BARCAROLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8092 BARCAROLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8092 BARCAROLE COURT have a pool?
No, 8092 BARCAROLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8092 BARCAROLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8092 BARCAROLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8092 BARCAROLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8092 BARCAROLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8092 BARCAROLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8092 BARCAROLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington 2 BedroomsNewington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with PoolNewington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America