8072 SKY BLUE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to 8072 Sky Blue Drive, a fantastic brick-front end-unit townhome that backs to trees and boasts an open floorplan. The sunny eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, plenty of counters and cabinet space, and a generous breakfast area with a bump-out window. The formal dining room with a bay window opens to the great living room with a cozy fireplace and sliding glass door leading to the fenced-in backyard. Upstairs, the huge master bedroom suite features a deep walk-in closet and master bath. The spacious lower level rec room has plenty of room for storage. Residents of Landsdowne enjoy access to an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and numerous tot-lots. This quiet community is within walking distance to the Wegmans at the Hilltop Village Center, and a short drive from Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers, as well as Interstates 95-395-495, the Fairfax County Parkway, and Franconia-Springfield Metro Station! NO CATS and the owner will consider 1 small dog under 45 pounds.