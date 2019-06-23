7490 LAUREL OAK COURT

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Brick townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, and 3 levels to include a fully finished basement! Prime location convenient to I-95 express lanes, Franconia-Springfield metro, Ft. Belvoir, NGA & Springfield Town Center. Convenient to The Pentagon and public transportation for your DC or Amazon HQ2 commute. Main floor renovated in 2018 to include updated kitchen, new floors & baseboard trim, paint & recessed lighting. Upper level renovations include new cabinets/mirrors/floors/paint in both full baths. 2 reserved parking spots included.