Newington, VA
7490 LAUREL OAK COURT
7490 LAUREL OAK COURT

7490 Laurel Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

7490 Laurel Oak Court, Newington, VA 22153

parking
recently renovated
Brick townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, and 3 levels to include a fully finished basement! Prime location convenient to I-95 express lanes, Franconia-Springfield metro, Ft. Belvoir, NGA & Springfield Town Center. Convenient to The Pentagon and public transportation for your DC or Amazon HQ2 commute. Main floor renovated in 2018 to include updated kitchen, new floors & baseboard trim, paint & recessed lighting. Upper level renovations include new cabinets/mirrors/floors/paint in both full baths. 2 reserved parking spots included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT have any available units?
7490 LAUREL OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
Is 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7490 LAUREL OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT offers parking.
Does 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT have a pool?
No, 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7490 LAUREL OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
