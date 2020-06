Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Spacious 3BR 3.5BA TH with over 2,000 SF of living space. Huge master bedroom with two closets. Light filled kitchen with space to eat-in. Full bathroom in finished basement with walkout to fully fenced backyard. Backs to woods. Large laundry room with lots of space for storage. Community pool. Convenient to I-95, Fort Belvoir and Fairfax County Parkway. Maximum of 2 incomes to qualify.