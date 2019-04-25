All apartments in Newington
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

6615 SKY BLUE CT

6615 Sky Blue Court · No Longer Available
Location

6615 Sky Blue Court, Newington, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 6615 Sky Blue Court, a stunning brick-front end-unit Kent model in desirable Landsdowne. With a delightful open floor plan, the eat-in kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting and lots of windows that bathe the space in natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the living and dining rooms and plantation shutters are throughout. Just off the living room is a sliding glass door leading to the spacious brick patio and fenced-in yard, perfect for relaxing. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and an updated private master bath with granite counter. Landsdowne residents enjoy wonderful community amenities including an outdoor pool, basketball and tennis courts, and plenty of walking and jogging paths. It is also within walking distance to popular Wegmans in the Hilltop Village Center, and a short drive from Franconia-Springfield Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 SKY BLUE CT have any available units?
6615 SKY BLUE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 6615 SKY BLUE CT have?
Some of 6615 SKY BLUE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 SKY BLUE CT currently offering any rent specials?
6615 SKY BLUE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 SKY BLUE CT pet-friendly?
No, 6615 SKY BLUE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 6615 SKY BLUE CT offer parking?
Yes, 6615 SKY BLUE CT offers parking.
Does 6615 SKY BLUE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6615 SKY BLUE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 SKY BLUE CT have a pool?
Yes, 6615 SKY BLUE CT has a pool.
Does 6615 SKY BLUE CT have accessible units?
No, 6615 SKY BLUE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 SKY BLUE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6615 SKY BLUE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6615 SKY BLUE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6615 SKY BLUE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
