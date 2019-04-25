6615 SKY BLUE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Welcome to 6615 Sky Blue Court, a stunning brick-front end-unit Kent model in desirable Landsdowne. With a delightful open floor plan, the eat-in kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting and lots of windows that bathe the space in natural light. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the living and dining rooms and plantation shutters are throughout. Just off the living room is a sliding glass door leading to the spacious brick patio and fenced-in yard, perfect for relaxing. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and an updated private master bath with granite counter. Landsdowne residents enjoy wonderful community amenities including an outdoor pool, basketball and tennis courts, and plenty of walking and jogging paths. It is also within walking distance to popular Wegmans in the Hilltop Village Center, and a short drive from Franconia-Springfield Metro.