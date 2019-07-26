All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 6609 SKY BLUE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
6609 SKY BLUE CT
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

6609 SKY BLUE CT

6609 Sky Blue Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6609 Sky Blue Court, Newington, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 6609 Sky Blue Court, a lovely brick-front townhome located in the popular community of Landsdowne! Located off the foyer is a light and bright kitchen with a breakfast area featuring a bay window, lots of counter space and a pass thru to the formal dining room. Step down into the spacious living room with a sliding glass door to the fenced-in yard, perfect for relaxing. Upstairs, the master bedroom has two closets and a private master bath. On the lower level you~ll find a great rec room with a relaxing fireplace, recessed lighting and half bath. There is also a laundry and storage room located on the lower level. Landsdowne residents enjoy wonderful community amenities including an outdoor pool, basketball and tennis courts, and plenty of walking and jogging paths. It is also within walking distance to popular Wegmans in the Hilltop Village Center, and a short drive from Franconia-Springfield Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 SKY BLUE CT have any available units?
6609 SKY BLUE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 6609 SKY BLUE CT have?
Some of 6609 SKY BLUE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 SKY BLUE CT currently offering any rent specials?
6609 SKY BLUE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 SKY BLUE CT pet-friendly?
No, 6609 SKY BLUE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 6609 SKY BLUE CT offer parking?
Yes, 6609 SKY BLUE CT offers parking.
Does 6609 SKY BLUE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6609 SKY BLUE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 SKY BLUE CT have a pool?
Yes, 6609 SKY BLUE CT has a pool.
Does 6609 SKY BLUE CT have accessible units?
No, 6609 SKY BLUE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 SKY BLUE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 SKY BLUE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 SKY BLUE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 SKY BLUE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington 2 BedroomsNewington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with PoolNewington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America