6609 SKY BLUE CT

Welcome to 6609 Sky Blue Court, a lovely brick-front townhome located in the popular community of Landsdowne! Located off the foyer is a light and bright kitchen with a breakfast area featuring a bay window, lots of counter space and a pass thru to the formal dining room. Step down into the spacious living room with a sliding glass door to the fenced-in yard, perfect for relaxing. Upstairs, the master bedroom has two closets and a private master bath. On the lower level you~ll find a great rec room with a relaxing fireplace, recessed lighting and half bath. There is also a laundry and storage room located on the lower level. Landsdowne residents enjoy wonderful community amenities including an outdoor pool, basketball and tennis courts, and plenty of walking and jogging paths. It is also within walking distance to popular Wegmans in the Hilltop Village Center, and a short drive from Franconia-Springfield Metro.