Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

An amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful and well maintained home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Relax on the large back deck while enjoying the serenity provided by the lovely partially wooded backyard. This charming home has an open kitchen/family room with a cozy fireplace. Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, and a finished basement with loads of extra storage. Great location close to Fort Belvoir, NGA, I95 and Fairfax County PRKY for direct route to Pentagon/DC.