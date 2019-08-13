8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST

Amenities

Welcome to 8701 Susquehanna Street, a wonderful end-unit townhome for rent in the Newington Commons community of Lorton, VA! This lovely home with neutral carpet and paint has tons to offer, featuring light and bright living and dining rooms, two spacious bedrooms, plus a lower level with a half bath, storage room, and a terrific rec room with a door leading out to the fenced-in backyard. Located perfectly for commuting, this residence is near I-95, the Fairfax County Parkway and the Lorton VRE! From the VRE, you are only one stop away from the Franconia-Springfield Metro and a few stops from Quantico.