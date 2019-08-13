All apartments in Newington Forest
Find more places like 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST

8701 Susquehanna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8701 Susquehanna Street, Newington Forest, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to 8701 Susquehanna Street, a wonderful end-unit townhome for rent in the Newington Commons community of Lorton, VA! This lovely home with neutral carpet and paint has tons to offer, featuring light and bright living and dining rooms, two spacious bedrooms, plus a lower level with a half bath, storage room, and a terrific rec room with a door leading out to the fenced-in backyard. Located perfectly for commuting, this residence is near I-95, the Fairfax County Parkway and the Lorton VRE! From the VRE, you are only one stop away from the Franconia-Springfield Metro and a few stops from Quantico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST have any available units?
8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST have?
Some of 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST currently offering any rent specials?
8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST pet-friendly?
No, 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST offer parking?
No, 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST does not offer parking.
Does 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST have a pool?
No, 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST does not have a pool.
Does 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST have accessible units?
No, 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 SUSQUEHANNA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 BedroomsNewington Forest 3 Bedrooms
Newington Forest Apartments with BalconyNewington Forest Apartments with Gym
Newington Forest Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America