8659 POHICK FOREST CT

8659 Pohick Forest Court · No Longer Available
Location

8659 Pohick Forest Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 8659 Pohick Forest Court, a lovely single family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after Pohick Forest community. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 home features a great kitchen with granite counters and matching appliances, wood floors throughout most of the main level, formal living and dining areas, and a cozy fireplace in the family room, which exits to a huge deck.Upstairs is the master suite with its vaulted ceiling and private bath with a separate tub and a glass enclosed shower. The upper level also houses 3 additional bedrooms, each with a custom closet and easy access to the hall bath which has a beautiful skylight. The lower level of the home walks out to the backyard and includes a rec room, the third bath with a glass enclosed shower, and a bonus room that offers a terrific space to use as a den.This fantastic home is ideally located just minutes from the Fairfax County Parkway and all major commuter routes. Students attend Newington Forest Elementary, and the state of the art South County Middle and High Schools. Call us for a private showing today-this fabulous home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8659 POHICK FOREST CT have any available units?
8659 POHICK FOREST CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8659 POHICK FOREST CT have?
Some of 8659 POHICK FOREST CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8659 POHICK FOREST CT currently offering any rent specials?
8659 POHICK FOREST CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8659 POHICK FOREST CT pet-friendly?
No, 8659 POHICK FOREST CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8659 POHICK FOREST CT offer parking?
Yes, 8659 POHICK FOREST CT offers parking.
Does 8659 POHICK FOREST CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8659 POHICK FOREST CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8659 POHICK FOREST CT have a pool?
No, 8659 POHICK FOREST CT does not have a pool.
Does 8659 POHICK FOREST CT have accessible units?
No, 8659 POHICK FOREST CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8659 POHICK FOREST CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8659 POHICK FOREST CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8659 POHICK FOREST CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8659 POHICK FOREST CT does not have units with air conditioning.
