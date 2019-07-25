8659 POHICK FOREST CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 8659 Pohick Forest Court, a lovely single family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after Pohick Forest community. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 home features a great kitchen with granite counters and matching appliances, wood floors throughout most of the main level, formal living and dining areas, and a cozy fireplace in the family room, which exits to a huge deck.Upstairs is the master suite with its vaulted ceiling and private bath with a separate tub and a glass enclosed shower. The upper level also houses 3 additional bedrooms, each with a custom closet and easy access to the hall bath which has a beautiful skylight. The lower level of the home walks out to the backyard and includes a rec room, the third bath with a glass enclosed shower, and a bonus room that offers a terrific space to use as a den.This fantastic home is ideally located just minutes from the Fairfax County Parkway and all major commuter routes. Students attend Newington Forest Elementary, and the state of the art South County Middle and High Schools. Call us for a private showing today-this fabulous home won't last long!