8615 SPRING CREEK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool pet friendly tennis court

Nestled in the midst of parkland & forest, Newington Forest offers residents a convenience in commute -w/in a mi of the FFX Co Pkwy, a quick commute to Ft Belvoir/military bases, NGA, & in close proximity of Springfield Metro/Commuter lots. And when you're finished with the commute, it's a serene place where more than 50% of the community is set aside for common areas, & stretches along nearly 2 mi of the South Run of Pohick Creek. Amenities-filled, you'll enjoy a 25-meter swimming pool, community center, 6 tennis courts, 13 tot lots, 3 basketball courts, 1 ball field, approx. 2.5 mi of hiker-biker trails connecting to the South Run Stream Valley, AND the convenience of a community elementary school! This 3-level TH, w/ its NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, is READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPACY! UPSTAIRS BATH JUST COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! AWESOME LANDLORD IS ATTENTIVE, & REQUIRES A CLEAN, RELIABLE TENANT, WITH GOOD CREDIT A MUST!(see www.newingtonforest,org for more community information) Sorry, no housing vouchers accepted. 1 dog may be permitted, case-by-case. Sorry, no cats.