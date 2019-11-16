All apartments in Newington Forest
Find more places like 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
8615 SPRING CREEK COURT
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

8615 SPRING CREEK COURT

8615 Spring Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8615 Spring Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Nestled in the midst of parkland & forest, Newington Forest offers residents a convenience in commute -w/in a mi of the FFX Co Pkwy, a quick commute to Ft Belvoir/military bases, NGA, & in close proximity of Springfield Metro/Commuter lots. And when you're finished with the commute, it's a serene place where more than 50% of the community is set aside for common areas, & stretches along nearly 2 mi of the South Run of Pohick Creek. Amenities-filled, you'll enjoy a 25-meter swimming pool, community center, 6 tennis courts, 13 tot lots, 3 basketball courts, 1 ball field, approx. 2.5 mi of hiker-biker trails connecting to the South Run Stream Valley, AND the convenience of a community elementary school! This 3-level TH, w/ its NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, is READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPACY! UPSTAIRS BATH JUST COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! AWESOME LANDLORD IS ATTENTIVE, & REQUIRES A CLEAN, RELIABLE TENANT, WITH GOOD CREDIT A MUST!(see www.newingtonforest,org for more community information) Sorry, no housing vouchers accepted. 1 dog may be permitted, case-by-case. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT have any available units?
8615 SPRING CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT have?
Some of 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8615 SPRING CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT offer parking?
No, 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT has a pool.
Does 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8615 SPRING CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 BedroomsNewington Forest 3 Bedrooms
Newington Forest Apartments with BalconyNewington Forest Apartments with Gym
Newington Forest Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America