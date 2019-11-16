8615 SPRING CREEK COURT

Amenities
Nestled in the midst of parkland & forest, Newington Forest offers residents a convenience in commute -w/in a mi of the FFX Co Pkwy, a quick commute to Ft Belvoir/military bases, NGA, & in close proximity of Springfield Metro/Commuter lots. And when you're finished with the commute, it's a serene place where more than 50% of the community is set aside for common areas, & stretches along nearly 2 mi of the South Run of Pohick Creek. Amenities-filled, you'll enjoy a 25-meter swimming pool, community center, 6 tennis courts, 13 tot lots, 3 basketball courts, 1 ball field, approx. 2.5 mi of hiker-biker trails connecting to the South Run Stream Valley, AND the convenience of a community elementary school! This 3-level TH, w/ its NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, is READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPACY! UPSTAIRS BATH JUST COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! AWESOME LANDLORD IS ATTENTIVE, & REQUIRES A CLEAN, RELIABLE TENANT, WITH GOOD CREDIT A MUST!(see www.newingtonforest,org for more community information) Sorry, no housing vouchers accepted. 1 dog may be permitted, case-by-case. Sorry, no cats.