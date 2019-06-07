All apartments in Newington Forest
8545 Blue Rock Ln.

8545 Blue Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8545 Blue Rock Lane, Newington Forest, VA 22079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FOR RENT BY OWNER - 2 bed, 1.5 bath Townhouse,1,000 square feet with Washer/Dryer. Wooden flooring 1st floor & Berber carpet upstairs. Renovated bathroom. Windows upgraded in 2017.
Schools: South County middle, high school & Gunston elementary are .5 a mile.
Transportation: Springfield metro station is 7 miles, Lorton VRE is 3 miles & bus route 371 to the metro & VRE is in front of the street. Please contact landlord Marcus at 703.688.2847 to view the rental.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4841234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8545 Blue Rock Ln. have any available units?
8545 Blue Rock Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8545 Blue Rock Ln. have?
Some of 8545 Blue Rock Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8545 Blue Rock Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8545 Blue Rock Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8545 Blue Rock Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 8545 Blue Rock Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8545 Blue Rock Ln. offer parking?
No, 8545 Blue Rock Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 8545 Blue Rock Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8545 Blue Rock Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8545 Blue Rock Ln. have a pool?
No, 8545 Blue Rock Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8545 Blue Rock Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8545 Blue Rock Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8545 Blue Rock Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8545 Blue Rock Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8545 Blue Rock Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8545 Blue Rock Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
