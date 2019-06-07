8545 Blue Rock Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

FOR RENT BY OWNER - 2 bed, 1.5 bath Townhouse,1,000 square feet with Washer/Dryer. Wooden flooring 1st floor & Berber carpet upstairs. Renovated bathroom. Windows upgraded in 2017.

Schools: South County middle, high school & Gunston elementary are .5 a mile.

Transportation: Springfield metro station is 7 miles, Lorton VRE is 3 miles & bus route 371 to the metro & VRE is in front of the street. Please contact landlord Marcus at 703.688.2847 to view the rental.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4841234)