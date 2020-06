Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath three level townhouse. Great location close to I95, Rt 123 and VRE Lorton station. Easy commute to Ft Belvoir. Close to shopping. Home features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood throughout. Backs to treed common area with a large deck. Walkout basement with a finished and fenced backyard. Available for immediate occupancy. Beautiful condition throughout. No pets allowed.