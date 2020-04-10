8492 FALLING LEAF ROAD

Amenities

Meticulously maintained , remodeled and rare 5 BD / 2.5.5 BA large colonial in sought after Newington Forest. Expansive floor plan with gourmet kitchen opening to the family room, porch and enormous fenced backyard. Further complimented with huge bedrooms, beautiful bathrooms, hardwood floors, new carpet and freshly painted. Wonderful community in desired South County HS pyramid, with many amenities including pool, paths, play grounds, tennis courts, and planned events. Bus stops throughout, seconds to Fairfax County Pkwy, mins. to 123, 95/395/495, Franconia Metro, Lorton Train Station, NGA and Fort Belvoir. Abundance of local dining, shopping and close to Art, Theater, Dining, Museums , Sports and so much more that our Nations Capital has to offer. If interested in a two year lease, please ask about the multi-year rent discount. If interested in applying, I will email you the application and instructions.