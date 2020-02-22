8438 RAINBOW BRIDGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Location! Location! Location! Located near the Fairfax County Parkway, Ft. Belvoir, Kingstowne and Old Towne, Commuter Options including Metro, Walking Distance to the Elementary School and Playground, and Near Shopping, Restaurants and More! Located on a Quiet Pipe Stem. Upper Level Features Two Bedrooms with Hardwood Flooring and Updated Full Bath with Jetted Tub. Open Kitchen withTile Flooring, Upgraded Cabinetry and New, Stainless Steel Appliances. The Dining and Living Areas has Access to a Large Deck Overlooking the Private Backyard. The Lower Level Features Two Additional Bedrooms with Hardwood Flooring, and a Luxurious Full Bath. Large Open Rec Space with Built-In Office Nook. Oversized Laundry/Storage Room with Utility Sink and Exterior Access. The Rear Yard is a Private Oasis! Fully Fenced and Backing to Park Land. Extensive Hardscaping with Custom Patio, Impressive Outdoor Fireplace, Exterior Lighting, Large Deck and Storage Shed. Perfect for Entertaining! Community has Amenities Including an Outdoor Pool, Jogging/Walking Paths, Tot Lots/Playgrounds. WELCOME HOME!