Last updated July 17 2020

8381 JOVIN CIRCLE

8381 Jovin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8381 Jovin Circle, Newington Forest, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Price Adjusted. Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage. 3 generous bedrooms including master with luxury bath featuring that ginormous shower you've been dreaming about (you know the one) and double sink vanity. Kitchen with upgraded counters, double wall oven, cook top, pantry. Deck off family room overlooks heavily wooded common area and is only a few yards from the Fairfax County Jog/Bike Trail. Garage offers extra overhead storage. 10 short minutes to Ft Belvoir and on the Commuter bus route to nearby Springfield Metro. Grocery, restaurants, entertainment all thisclose. Pets considered on CBC basis with deposit. Minimum income greater than $97000. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Certified funds required. $45/adult app fee plus 1st months rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

