8381 JOVIN CIRCLE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Price Adjusted. Stunning first time rental in desired and convenient Southrun community. Super light, bright and clean. TONS of windows. TALL ceilings! GORGEOUS wood floors on main and upper 1st level. LOADS of storage. 3 generous bedrooms including master with luxury bath featuring that ginormous shower you've been dreaming about (you know the one) and double sink vanity. Kitchen with upgraded counters, double wall oven, cook top, pantry. Deck off family room overlooks heavily wooded common area and is only a few yards from the Fairfax County Jog/Bike Trail. Garage offers extra overhead storage. 10 short minutes to Ft Belvoir and on the Commuter bus route to nearby Springfield Metro. Grocery, restaurants, entertainment all thisclose. Pets considered on CBC basis with deposit. Minimum income greater than $97000. No more than 2 incomes to qualify. Certified funds required. $45/adult app fee plus 1st months rent