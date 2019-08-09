8350 ROCKY FORGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Super end-unit townhome backing to woods and tot lot w/ large yard. Updated kitchen, Hardwood Floors and Neutral carpet installed, newer windows, dining room with chair rail and door to deck, rec room with built-in bookcases, recessed lighting and door out to patio and backyard with fence. Lower level has been used as a bedroom with full bath, but is not a traditional bedroom. Community amenities include pool, tennis & bball courts, ball field, tot-lots & trails! 2 assigned parking and guest park