Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Super spacious three level end unit town home in nicely wooded community. Generous room sizes, fresh paint and new carpet. Lower Level and Main Level have either ceramic flooring or wood/laminate. Carpeting only on upper level stairway/hall and two bedrooms .Great kitchen opens to family room area plus additional table space overlooks deck. Bathroom on all three levels. 2,000+ square feet of living space. South County High School Pyramid. Hurry!