All apartments in Newington Forest
Find more places like 8221 WHITE STONE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
8221 WHITE STONE LANE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

8221 WHITE STONE LANE

8221 White Stone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8221 White Stone Lane, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
No more showings, application receivedJust updated, and ready for new tenants. New flooring and fresh paint in this clean and cozy home with an open floor plan. This sunny kitchen has new SS appliances, tile back splash, new counters and is open to dining and living rooms. Wood burning fireplace with brick heath and mantel in living room which leads to the backyard for outdoor eating and entertaining. Two newly updated full bathrooms. Lower level has finished rec room, separate laundry room with folding table and cabinets and storage. 2 assigned parking spots at your door. South County Schools, close to Ft Belvior, VRE, Art Center, Golf, shopping, restaurants and 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 WHITE STONE LANE have any available units?
8221 WHITE STONE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8221 WHITE STONE LANE have?
Some of 8221 WHITE STONE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 WHITE STONE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8221 WHITE STONE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 WHITE STONE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8221 WHITE STONE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8221 WHITE STONE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8221 WHITE STONE LANE does offer parking.
Does 8221 WHITE STONE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8221 WHITE STONE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 WHITE STONE LANE have a pool?
No, 8221 WHITE STONE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8221 WHITE STONE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8221 WHITE STONE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 WHITE STONE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8221 WHITE STONE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8221 WHITE STONE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8221 WHITE STONE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 BedroomsNewington Forest 3 Bedrooms
Newington Forest Apartments with BalconyNewington Forest Apartments with Gym
Newington Forest Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America