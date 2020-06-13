8221 WHITE STONE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

No more showings, application receivedJust updated, and ready for new tenants. New flooring and fresh paint in this clean and cozy home with an open floor plan. This sunny kitchen has new SS appliances, tile back splash, new counters and is open to dining and living rooms. Wood burning fireplace with brick heath and mantel in living room which leads to the backyard for outdoor eating and entertaining. Two newly updated full bathrooms. Lower level has finished rec room, separate laundry room with folding table and cabinets and storage. 2 assigned parking spots at your door. South County Schools, close to Ft Belvior, VRE, Art Center, Golf, shopping, restaurants and 95.