8179 CURVING CREEK LANE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

8179 CURVING CREEK LANE

8179 Curving Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

8179 Curving Creek Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
3 LEVELS END TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT IN SPRINGFIELD* 3 BEDROOM,2FULL BATH,1 HALF BATH**new interior paint**all most all new recess lights and vanity light*roof, washer/dryer , A/C and window is less than 2 year old*all carpet professionally cleaned*small room in the basement can be use as den/playroom or office** whole house exterior is power washed including fence** exterior door and all trim will be painted soon **lots of tree away from the house for privacy with lots of area to play**please park in 8179 assigned spot**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

