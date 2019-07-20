8179 CURVING CREEK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

3 LEVELS END TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT IN SPRINGFIELD* 3 BEDROOM,2FULL BATH,1 HALF BATH**new interior paint**all most all new recess lights and vanity light*roof, washer/dryer , A/C and window is less than 2 year old*all carpet professionally cleaned*small room in the basement can be use as den/playroom or office** whole house exterior is power washed including fence** exterior door and all trim will be painted soon **lots of tree away from the house for privacy with lots of area to play**please park in 8179 assigned spot**