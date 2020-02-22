All apartments in Newington Forest
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE

8112 Clifforest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8112 Clifforest Drive, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 4 level Townhome. Private treed setting. Beautifully remodeled Kitchen. Coffee bar and extra cabinetry, glass front cabinets and stylish glass tile backsplash. Cozy fireplace in sitting room off the living/family room! Walk out to deck and tranquil views of lush forest. Two master suites with additional 3rd bedroom/den. Luxury master bath-like you've never seen in a townhome. Separate oversized shower with glass wall and smoothrock floor. Wall rain shower head and hand shower with a slide bar. Huge soaking tub. Dual sink vanity, mirrors and overhead lighting. Built in bookcases and storage cabinets throughout. Including bedroom dressing cabinetry, Living room bookcases, Family room entertainment center and bar. 3rd full bath, lower level. Storage room, laundry room, space for bedroom. Recreation room walks out to gorgeous stone backyard/patio area. 4th level loft office with additional storage and skylights. Parking. Close to Springfield Town Center. 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE have any available units?
8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

