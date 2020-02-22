8112 CLIFFOREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Lovely 4 level Townhome. Private treed setting. Beautifully remodeled Kitchen. Coffee bar and extra cabinetry, glass front cabinets and stylish glass tile backsplash. Cozy fireplace in sitting room off the living/family room! Walk out to deck and tranquil views of lush forest. Two master suites with additional 3rd bedroom/den. Luxury master bath-like you've never seen in a townhome. Separate oversized shower with glass wall and smoothrock floor. Wall rain shower head and hand shower with a slide bar. Huge soaking tub. Dual sink vanity, mirrors and overhead lighting. Built in bookcases and storage cabinets throughout. Including bedroom dressing cabinetry, Living room bookcases, Family room entertainment center and bar. 3rd full bath, lower level. Storage room, laundry room, space for bedroom. Recreation room walks out to gorgeous stone backyard/patio area. 4th level loft office with additional storage and skylights. Parking. Close to Springfield Town Center. 2 year lease preferred.