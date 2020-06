Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Delightful three level two bedroom, one and a half baths backing to fenced back yard and towering trees. Freshly painted in 2019 and ready for occupancy. Neutral colors throughout will go with all your belongings. Great kitchen with space for table and chairs. Wall to wall carpeting in family room, bedrooms and dining room. Close to Fairfax County Parkway, VRE and Springfield Metro.