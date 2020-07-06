7816 POHICK RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage sauna

Long private driveway provides a dramatic entrance to this classic colonial. Grand foyer leads to smartly laid out floor plan with spacious bright white kitchen overlooking your cozy family room complete with fireplace and two story ceilings. Main level master bedroom with entrance to deck, private sitting room and double walk in closets and oversized master bath. Additional 4 beds and 2 baths on the upper level. Lower level provides plenty of room to spread out, complete with sauna and home gym. Backing to mature trees, the sun room, patio and deck provide the perfect spaces to enjoy the serenity of your backyard oasis on this nearly one acre lot. Mere minutes to I95 and Springfield Metro, providing the ease of commuting with the bonus of a quiet and private location.