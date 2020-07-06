All apartments in Newington Forest
Find more places like 7816 POHICK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
7816 POHICK RD
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

7816 POHICK RD

7816 Pohick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7816 Pohick Road, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
sauna
Long private driveway provides a dramatic entrance to this classic colonial. Grand foyer leads to smartly laid out floor plan with spacious bright white kitchen overlooking your cozy family room complete with fireplace and two story ceilings. Main level master bedroom with entrance to deck, private sitting room and double walk in closets and oversized master bath. Additional 4 beds and 2 baths on the upper level. Lower level provides plenty of room to spread out, complete with sauna and home gym. Backing to mature trees, the sun room, patio and deck provide the perfect spaces to enjoy the serenity of your backyard oasis on this nearly one acre lot. Mere minutes to I95 and Springfield Metro, providing the ease of commuting with the bonus of a quiet and private location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7816 POHICK RD have any available units?
7816 POHICK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 7816 POHICK RD have?
Some of 7816 POHICK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7816 POHICK RD currently offering any rent specials?
7816 POHICK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 POHICK RD pet-friendly?
No, 7816 POHICK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 7816 POHICK RD offer parking?
Yes, 7816 POHICK RD offers parking.
Does 7816 POHICK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7816 POHICK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 POHICK RD have a pool?
No, 7816 POHICK RD does not have a pool.
Does 7816 POHICK RD have accessible units?
No, 7816 POHICK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 POHICK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7816 POHICK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7816 POHICK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7816 POHICK RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 BedroomsNewington Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Newington Forest 3 BedroomsNewington Forest Apartments with Gym
Newington Forest Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America