7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE

7704 Newington Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Newington Forest Avenue, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Your new home awaits!Three bedroom split level with abundant daylight in the heart of Springfield ! Nested in a quiet cul-de-sac, this charming home boasts new siding (2019), New large deck(2019) perfect for entertainment. Well lit 500 SQFT finished basement, ample storage space and Hardwood floors throughout the home. Huge utility & storage room w/laundry. Just off Fairfax Co Parkway for easy access to highways, Ft. Belvoir & shopping area. 10 min to Springfield Metro, 20 min to Pentagon, 25 min to DC, Great schools.No pets, No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE have any available units?
7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE have?
Some of 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
