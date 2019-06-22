7704 NEWINGTON FOREST AVENUE

Amenities

Your new home awaits!Three bedroom split level with abundant daylight in the heart of Springfield ! Nested in a quiet cul-de-sac, this charming home boasts new siding (2019), New large deck(2019) perfect for entertainment. Well lit 500 SQFT finished basement, ample storage space and Hardwood floors throughout the home. Huge utility & storage room w/laundry. Just off Fairfax Co Parkway for easy access to highways, Ft. Belvoir & shopping area. 10 min to Springfield Metro, 20 min to Pentagon, 25 min to DC, Great schools.No pets, No smoking.