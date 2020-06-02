7568 CLOUD CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled top to bottom 5 BR colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac lot that backs to wooded privacy! Gorgeous new kitchen with SS appliances, white shaker cabinets, granite counters & under cabinet lighting. Wide plank dark hardwood flooring, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, new carpet, brand new finished basement. New windows, new deck & stone patio, new fence. Updated gas furnace & central AC. Convenient location within a short walk of the Gambrill Road Park & Ride. Minutes to the Springfield Metro Center & NGA Headquarters. West Springfield HS District.