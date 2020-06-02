All apartments in Newington Forest
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

7568 CLOUD CT

7568 Cloud Court · No Longer Available
Location

7568 Cloud Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled top to bottom 5 BR colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac lot that backs to wooded privacy! Gorgeous new kitchen with SS appliances, white shaker cabinets, granite counters & under cabinet lighting. Wide plank dark hardwood flooring, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, new carpet, brand new finished basement. New windows, new deck & stone patio, new fence. Updated gas furnace & central AC. Convenient location within a short walk of the Gambrill Road Park & Ride. Minutes to the Springfield Metro Center & NGA Headquarters. West Springfield HS District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

