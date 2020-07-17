Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home delivering plenty of space on 3 finished levels and a premium location with a fenced-in yard, 2-car garage with storage area! The backyard is set with compost sundeck. This home’s open floor plan makes a place to entertain for any occasion. This home features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, crisp moldings, and an abundance of windows fill the home with warm natural light. A butler’s pantry introduces the spacious kitchen where beautiful Corian countertops, an abundance of cabinetry, and decorative backsplashes Community amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, club house, community center, party room, playgrounds, and nearby Powells Creek which leads to the Potomac River which offers boating fishing, and leisure activities. Plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment choices are available at Potomac Mills Mall and commuters will appreciate the easy and close access to I-95, Express Lanes, the Virginia Railway Express, and Routes 1 and 234, Commuter bus and Slug Lines. Contact Joe Costantini for more information or to schedule a showing – 571-501-3894, j.costantini@rwdcnova.com. All guests due to COVID19 - must wear masks and shoe covers or socks.



(RLNE5903158)