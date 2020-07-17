All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3574 Eagle Ridge Dr

3574 Eagle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home delivering plenty of space on 3 finished levels and a premium location with a fenced-in yard, 2-car garage with storage area! The backyard is set with compost sundeck. This home’s open floor plan makes a place to entertain for any occasion. This home features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, crisp moldings, and an abundance of windows fill the home with warm natural light. A butler’s pantry introduces the spacious kitchen where beautiful Corian countertops, an abundance of cabinetry, and decorative backsplashes Community amenities include an outdoor pool, tennis courts, club house, community center, party room, playgrounds, and nearby Powells Creek which leads to the Potomac River which offers boating fishing, and leisure activities. Plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment choices are available at Potomac Mills Mall and commuters will appreciate the easy and close access to I-95, Express Lanes, the Virginia Railway Express, and Routes 1 and 234, Commuter bus and Slug Lines. Contact Joe Costantini for more information or to schedule a showing – 571-501-3894, j.costantini@rwdcnova.com. All guests due to COVID19 - must wear masks and shoe covers or socks.

(RLNE5903158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr have any available units?
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr have?
Some of 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3574 Eagle Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms
Neabsco Apartments with GymsNeabsco Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Neabsco Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VARavensworth, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia