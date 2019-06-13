3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Pristine Condition! You'll love the room sizes! Wide open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, granite counters, gas cooktop, double wall ovens and stainless steel appliances. Large family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace, a main level office, and formal living and dining areas. Master suite w/ big walk in closet & luxury bath w/ soaking tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are also very large- will fit all your furniture pieces. Convenient upper level laundry. Guest room & full bath on lower level. Private rear yard backs to trees & features stone paver patio perfect for entertaining! Just minutes to I95, Wegmans and the restaurants & shops of Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Community Amenities: Fitness Center, Community Pool, Tennis and Tot Lots throughout community. Onsite community management. 1 small to medium size dog may be permitted - case by case w/ $500 deposit. 2 yr. lease minimum.