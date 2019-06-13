All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE

3321 Eagle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3321 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Pristine Condition! You'll love the room sizes! Wide open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, granite counters, gas cooktop, double wall ovens and stainless steel appliances. Large family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace, a main level office, and formal living and dining areas. Master suite w/ big walk in closet & luxury bath w/ soaking tub. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are also very large- will fit all your furniture pieces. Convenient upper level laundry. Guest room & full bath on lower level. Private rear yard backs to trees & features stone paver patio perfect for entertaining! Just minutes to I95, Wegmans and the restaurants & shops of Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Community Amenities: Fitness Center, Community Pool, Tennis and Tot Lots throughout community. Onsite community management. 1 small to medium size dog may be permitted - case by case w/ $500 deposit. 2 yr. lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3321 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms
Neabsco 3 BedroomsNeabsco Accessible Apartments
Neabsco Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia