2531 Transom Pl. Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Port Potomac - Beautiful floor plan with all the space you need! 4 bed, 3.5 baths with hardwoods on the main floor and carpet throughout finished basement and upstairs. Double oven, island, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large master suite has double sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. The community has multiple playgrounds, dog park, two pools, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Located under two miles from 95/HOV, Wegmans and the Stonebridge restaurant/shopping district. This home has it all! Schedule your tour now.



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies



Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.



(RLNE5806576)