Neabsco, VA
2531 Transom Pl.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

2531 Transom Pl.

2531 Transom Place · No Longer Available
Location

2531 Transom Place, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
playground
basketball court
2531 Transom Pl. Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Port Potomac - Beautiful floor plan with all the space you need! 4 bed, 3.5 baths with hardwoods on the main floor and carpet throughout finished basement and upstairs. Double oven, island, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large master suite has double sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. The community has multiple playgrounds, dog park, two pools, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Located under two miles from 95/HOV, Wegmans and the Stonebridge restaurant/shopping district. This home has it all! Schedule your tour now.

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies

Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Call for a tour today!

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5806576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 Transom Pl. have any available units?
2531 Transom Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2531 Transom Pl. have?
Some of 2531 Transom Pl.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 Transom Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2531 Transom Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 Transom Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 Transom Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2531 Transom Pl. offer parking?
No, 2531 Transom Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 2531 Transom Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 Transom Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 Transom Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 2531 Transom Pl. has a pool.
Does 2531 Transom Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2531 Transom Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 Transom Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 Transom Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 Transom Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 Transom Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.

