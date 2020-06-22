2479 EASTBOURNE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace ice maker microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Freshly paintedDocuments required for application include a duly and fully completed NVAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty.Great townhome in sought after gated community of Potomac Club, a ton of great stores/restaurants located across the street, 395 is 2 lights away,well maintained, great kitchen, newer appliances,carpet in great condition, master bedroom has his & her closest, master bathroom has shower & a huge tub, his & her sinks, one car garage, one drive way spot & ample street parking. Photos are not currentDue to COVID 19, please follow these CDC safety guidelines: No more than 2 clients and agent per showing, remove shoes or use booties, sanitize hands before entry and wear masks.(Masks are compulsory, hand sanitizers are freely provided on sites). Please Do not show if anyone has a fever or has been exposed to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19