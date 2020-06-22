All apartments in Neabsco
2479 EASTBOURNE DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

2479 EASTBOURNE DRIVE

2479 Eastbourne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2479 Eastbourne Dr, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Freshly paintedDocuments required for application include a duly and fully completed NVAR application form, one month pay stub,1 Year W2 or tax returns.Application fee is $45 per applicant over 18years of age. Application fees must be a money order or cashier's check made payable to Green Homes Realty.Great townhome in sought after gated community of Potomac Club, a ton of great stores/restaurants located across the street, 395 is 2 lights away,well maintained, great kitchen, newer appliances,carpet in great condition, master bedroom has his & her closest, master bathroom has shower & a huge tub, his & her sinks, one car garage, one drive way spot & ample street parking. Photos are not currentDue to COVID 19, please follow these CDC safety guidelines: No more than 2 clients and agent per showing, remove shoes or use booties, sanitize hands before entry and wear masks.(Masks are compulsory, hand sanitizers are freely provided on sites). Please Do not show if anyone has a fever or has been exposed to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

