Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

2428 Trimaran Way

2428 Trimarian Way · No Longer Available
Neabsco
3 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

2428 Trimarian Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home in Port Potomac neighborhood. This beautifully landscaped home has great curb appeal and corner lot! Home opens up to hardwood floors and an open floor plan on the main level. Separate formal dining room, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and gas fire place. Four bedrooms upstairs and finished basement is a big rec space with bonus room with door to the back yard. This home gives you loads of space for everyone and has a park within walking distance from house. This location is great for easy commuting within minutes, I-95, VRE(train), commuter lots. Minutes to Elementary, Middle and High Schools (All connected). Close to Stonebridge shopping, Potomac Mills (Largest in Virginia), Walmart, the Potomac River and loads of restaurants and shopping, Club House includes Fitness Center, indoor and outdoor pool, basketball and tennis courts.

Rent includes HOA/access to facilities and Yard Maintenance.

$40 Application fee though Property Management Company.

Call or email: jbosarg@hotmail.com for additional questions/ inquiries.

Port Potomac Video
https://youtu.be/m8c4_nWkne4

Pet Information:

Pets allowed: Yes, subject to approval

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Dryer - Electric, Dryer - Gas, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Oven - Gas, Refrigerator, Stove, Stove - Gas, Washer/Dryer - Common Area, Washer/Dryer - Hookups, Washer/Dryer - In Unit

Average Utilities: 300

Lot Size: 1/2

Utilities Included: Garbage and HOA

Year Built: 2008

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Trimaran Way have any available units?
2428 Trimaran Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2428 Trimaran Way have?
Some of 2428 Trimaran Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Trimaran Way currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Trimaran Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Trimaran Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Trimaran Way is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Trimaran Way offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Trimaran Way offers parking.
Does 2428 Trimaran Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2428 Trimaran Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Trimaran Way have a pool?
Yes, 2428 Trimaran Way has a pool.
Does 2428 Trimaran Way have accessible units?
No, 2428 Trimaran Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Trimaran Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 Trimaran Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Trimaran Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2428 Trimaran Way has units with air conditioning.

