2428 Trimaran Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home in Port Potomac neighborhood. This beautifully landscaped home has great curb appeal and corner lot! Home opens up to hardwood floors and an open floor plan on the main level. Separate formal dining room, finished basement, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and gas fire place. Four bedrooms upstairs and finished basement is a big rec space with bonus room with door to the back yard. This home gives you loads of space for everyone and has a park within walking distance from house. This location is great for easy commuting within minutes, I-95, VRE(train), commuter lots. Minutes to Elementary, Middle and High Schools (All connected). Close to Stonebridge shopping, Potomac Mills (Largest in Virginia), Walmart, the Potomac River and loads of restaurants and shopping, Club House includes Fitness Center, indoor and outdoor pool, basketball and tennis courts.



Rent includes HOA/access to facilities and Yard Maintenance.



$40 Application fee though Property Management Company.



Call or email: jbosarg@hotmail.com for additional questions/ inquiries.



Port Potomac Video

https://youtu.be/m8c4_nWkne4



Pet Information:



Pets allowed: Yes, subject to approval



Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Dryer - Electric, Dryer - Gas, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Oven - Gas, Refrigerator, Stove, Stove - Gas, Washer/Dryer - Common Area, Washer/Dryer - Hookups, Washer/Dryer - In Unit



Average Utilities: 300



Lot Size: 1/2



Utilities Included: Garbage and HOA



Year Built: 2008