2186 OBERLIN DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

2186 OBERLIN DRIVE

2186 Oberlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2186 Oberlin Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Potomac Club Townhouse - Beautiful brick front town home with a two car garage in a gated community. Minutes away from the beltway and conveniently located to shopping area.Spacious gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops, stainless appliances and eat in breakfast area. Spacious and full of charm with home office/den area. Amenities loaded Potomac Club! No Pets.

Directions:
I95S*EX #156 RIPPON LANDING EAST* MERGE ON TO DALE BLVD* LEFT ON NEABSCO MILLS RD*2ND RIGHT ON TO POTOMAC BRANCH*LEFT ON OBERLIN* END UNIT ON LEFT

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4815313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE have any available units?
2186 OBERLIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2186 OBERLIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2186 OBERLIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
