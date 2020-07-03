2186 OBERLIN DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Potomac Club Townhouse - Beautiful brick front town home with a two car garage in a gated community. Minutes away from the beltway and conveniently located to shopping area.Spacious gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counter tops, stainless appliances and eat in breakfast area. Spacious and full of charm with home office/den area. Amenities loaded Potomac Club! No Pets.



Directions:

I95S*EX #156 RIPPON LANDING EAST* MERGE ON TO DALE BLVD* LEFT ON NEABSCO MILLS RD*2ND RIGHT ON TO POTOMAC BRANCH*LEFT ON OBERLIN* END UNIT ON LEFT



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4815313)