Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Fresh paint top to bottom! This is the gourmet kitchen you're looking for with recent upgrades, granite and cherry stained cabinets. Four beds (3 on top floor, 1 in basement) and three full baths (2 on top floor, 1 in basement) with 1/2 bath on main level. Formal living area and recreation room, lots of space, nearly 2800 sq ft! Walk out basment. Owner pays HOA (New dishwasher to be installed!)