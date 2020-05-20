2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool sauna

A True 10+ Is The Only Way To Describe This Beautifully Maintained 2 Bedroom And 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse Condo With 1,676 Sq.Ft. Finished * Home Features 9' Ceilings * Upgraded Carpet * Beautiful Hardwood Floors On The Main Level * Lots Of Natural Light From Top To Bottom * Fabulous Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Modern Black Appliances, And Gas Cooking * Enjoy The Elegant Master Bedroom Suite With A Luxury Master Bathroom * Bathroom Features Large 2 Person Shower And Dual Sinks * Large Second Bedroom With Its Own Private Bath * Den/Office Area On Upper Level Along With A Full Size Laundry Room * Upper Level Covered Deck For After Work Relaxation With A Glass Of Wine * This Awesome Community Offers Pools, Clubhouse And Fitness Center * Enjoy The Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Rock Climbing Wall, Indoor And Outdoor Pools And Sauna. Ideal Location For Commuting * Walking Distance To Stonebridge With Numerous Shops, Dining, And Wegman's.