Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY

2117 Abbotsbury Way · No Longer Available
Neabsco
3 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

2117 Abbotsbury Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
A True 10+ Is The Only Way To Describe This Beautifully Maintained 2 Bedroom And 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse Condo With 1,676 Sq.Ft. Finished * Home Features 9' Ceilings * Upgraded Carpet * Beautiful Hardwood Floors On The Main Level * Lots Of Natural Light From Top To Bottom * Fabulous Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Modern Black Appliances, And Gas Cooking * Enjoy The Elegant Master Bedroom Suite With A Luxury Master Bathroom * Bathroom Features Large 2 Person Shower And Dual Sinks * Large Second Bedroom With Its Own Private Bath * Den/Office Area On Upper Level Along With A Full Size Laundry Room * Upper Level Covered Deck For After Work Relaxation With A Glass Of Wine * This Awesome Community Offers Pools, Clubhouse And Fitness Center * Enjoy The Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Rock Climbing Wall, Indoor And Outdoor Pools And Sauna. Ideal Location For Commuting * Walking Distance To Stonebridge With Numerous Shops, Dining, And Wegman's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have any available units?
2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have?
Some of 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY offers parking.
Does 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY has a pool.
Does 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have accessible units?
No, 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 ABBOTTSBURY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

